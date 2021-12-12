First Case Of Zika Virus Reported In Delhi, Authorities Asks People To Be Vigilant

After the Zika virus was detected in UP and several states, Delhi has reported its first case recently. Here is what you need to know about it.

Amid reports of the Zika Virus spreading in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra, Delhi has reported its first case recently. The first case of mosquito-borne diseases was reported by Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The 61-year-old man from Shadipur, Northeast Delhi experienced fever and body ache before he was admitted to the hospital where it was confirmed that he was infected with Zika Virus.

As per reports, the infected is still under observation at the hospital and an alert has been issued in the area where he lives.

Zika Virus Raises Concerns; Authorities Ask For Surveillance

Even though this is the first case in Delhi, its neighbouring city Uttar Pradesh has reported several cases. Concerned over the spread of infectious disease, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the government needs to be on alert and watchful.

Meanwhile, thirty more persons in Kanpur have tested positive for the Zika virus, bringing the total number of people afflicted in Kanpur district to 66, including nine IAF personnel. According to officials, 45 males and 21 women have been afflicted. The first instance of Zika virus infection in Kanpur was announced on October 23, when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive.

Why Do You Need To Be Careful Of Zika Virus?

Spread from the bite of Aedes species mosquito, Zika Virus can even lead to birth defects and is also linked to Guillain-batter syndrome. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus can also be transmitted from the mother to fetus during pregnancy, through transfusion of blood, sexual contact and organ transplantation. The key to preventing Zika virus infection is to avoid mosquito bites and reduce mosquito areas. The bites of Aedes mosquitos are most common during the day, with peaks in the early morning and late afternoon or evening.

The majority of Zika virus patients are asymptomatic or have very minor symptoms such as a mild fever, rash, and muscular ache. Microcephaly, congenital Zika syndrome (CZS), and Guillain-Barre syndrome are all possible side effects in rare occurrences.

Look Out For These Symptoms

Before we go into the treatment and when you should see a doctor if you've been infected with the Zika virus, here are some signs to watch out for:

Fever (mild)

Muscle ache

Headache

Pink eyes

Pain in the abdomen

Rashes on the skin

Extreme exhaustion

Joint discomfort