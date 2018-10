From noise pollution to air pollution and from burns to poisoning, firecrackers can cause massive damage to your health and the environment. This is why the recent Supreme Court’s judgement to allow firecrackers to be burnt between 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and between 11.45 pm to 12.45 am on Christmas and New Year is more than welcome. Here is why firecrackers are dangerous to your health.

1) The loud firecrackers during Diwali create a high decibel noise of around 85 dB which can damage the eardrums. 2) Did you know that exposure to sound intensity of around 100 dB for only 15 minutes could lead to temporary hearing loss and prolonged exposure could cause even permanent hearing loss?

3) You could also suffer from tinnitus, a ringing sensation in the ear, which could last throughout your life.

4) Loud noises could also lead to severe ear pain.

5) Noise pollution can also cause psychological stress. The sudden loud noises can increase your blood pressure and aggravate your heartbeat and increase our risk of suffering from heart attacks.

6) Needless to say, it can disrupt sleep, cause difficulty in sleeping and aggravate mental health issues like anxiety and headache.

7) The harmful chemicals used to make firecrackers have a tendency to stick to your hands. Not washing your hands thoroughly can cause these chemicals to remain on your hands. These can then get into your mouth or food and cause poisoning.

8) The air pollution caused by firecrackers can aggravate all your respiratory health problems and can also cause new problems. If you are an asthmatic or more prone to cough or sensitive to allergens, Diwali can be a trying time for you.

9) Burns because of firecrackers are very common during Diwali, especially among small kids. Parents must always keep a first-aid burns kit ready and must all supervise their kids when they are burning crackers.

10) Pregnant women, children, old people and those with poor immunity and pre-existing medical conditions should be very careful in the presence of firecrackers.

With the new Supreme Court ruling on firecrackers, there is bound to be some respite from all the health hazards that firecrackers are known for.