Over a dozen of European countries recently suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being produced and distributed in India as Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII), over blood clot concerns. While some continue their suspensions, other nations have resumed vaccinations while limiting the use of the vaccine to older adults only. For example, the Canada has halted the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in adults under 55 years of age while rare cases of serious blood clots were being investigated. Finland has resumed the use of the controversial vaccine, but only for people over the age of 65.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) noted that cases of vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT) "have been recently reported in Europe following post-licensure use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine." However, it said that such cases are primarily seen in women under the age of 55 years, although cases in men have also been reported. The possible side effect mostly occurred between four and 16 days after receipt of vaccine – the Committee added.

Side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine rare in older adults

The NACI has recommended that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine may still be offered to adults 55 years of age and older in Canada with informed consent. This is because this population has increased risk of hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19 and "VIPIT appears to be a rarer event" in this age group.

However, it said that “there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to adults under 55 years of age given that the potential risks associated with VIPIT, particularly at the lower estimated rates.” Therefore, as a precautionary measure, NACI advises that the vaccine should not be offered to adults under the age of 55 while an updated benefit/risk analysis is being conducted based on emerging data.

Anyone receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should be informed of this potential adverse event, it noted while advising people to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms of thromboembolism and/or thrombocytopenia between days four and 20.

AstraZeneca vaccine safe for use for people aged 65 and older

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has also issued new guidelines for use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The country suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19 as a precautionary measure after two recipients were diagnosed with blood clotting after vaccination. It resumed the use of the vaccine after the Finland’s national vaccine expert group assured that it was safe for use for people aged 65 and older. The possibility of side effects of the vaccine in younger adults is currently being investigated, the THL said in a statement issued on Monday.

Several Nordic countries and Germany have also stopped administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 65 years of age. This is despite the assurance by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the WHO that the vaccine is safe and effective.

