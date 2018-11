The transmission of Nipah in Kerala called for effective implementation of infection control mechanism in hospitals in the state. © Shutterstock

The outbreak of the highly fatal emerging zoonotic Nipah virus in Kozhikode district of Kerala during May-June this year has confirmed 18 cases other than the index cases already. According to the census, it was found out that only the index cases were carrying the infection. The remaining cases were the result of the transmission of the virus in 3 hospitals in Kozhikode district.

The Journal of Infectious Diseases by Infectious Diseases Society of America recently published the research report, titled ‘Outbreak Investigation of Nipah Virus Disease in Kerala’. Indian Council of Medical Research under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare supported the study done by Dr G Arunkumar of Manipal Centre for Virus Research.

17 deaths have already been reported due to this outbreak. According to the report, the outbreaks severity rate in Kozhikode was as high as 91 per cent.

WHO has categorized the severity rate of Nipah in the estimated range between 40 to 75 per cent. According to the WHO reports human transmission pattern of the virus is consistent with that of two earlier outbreaks in West Bengal – Siliguri (2001) and Nadia (2007).

“Only the index case was infected in the community. All remaining cases were due to nosocomial (taking place in a hospital or acquired in a hospital) transmission in 3 different hospitals,” said WHO.

“The transmission of Nipah in Kerala called for effective implementation of infection control mechanism in hospitals in the state. All hospitals should be made to strictly follow an infectious control practices…” Dr Arunkumar said. According to him the chances of another outbreak of Nipah in Kerala is rare.