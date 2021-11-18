Fifth Wave of COVID-19 In France Will Be Difficult, Cases May Accelerate In The Upcoming Weeks, Warn Experts

It was back in 2019 when the first case of deadly COVID-19 virus was detected from China's Wuhan city. The infection has led to the deaths of millions globally. It is now more than a year now, and still, experts are saying that we are not out of the danger. To add more to the already existing woes, France, which is experiencing a heavy surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, is now in its fifth wave of infection, and according to the experts, the cases are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks. Speaking to the media, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the scientific council that advises the government on COVID-19 said, "With the level of vaccination that we have, we are equipped with the capacity to face this fifth wave, under the condition of using all the tools in the toolbox."

COVID-19 Fifth Wave In France Would Be 'Difficult'

According to the reports, the immunologist has estimated that the fifth wave would be "difficult" for the French health system since "the hospitalisations will rise, up to ... 1,200 or even 1,400 new admissions per day, probably at the beginning of December". However, he urged the people to get vaccinated as early as possible. Talking about the efficiency of Covid-19 vaccines, he said, "It is extraordinary to have got them so fast. They protect in a very strong way against serious illness from the coronavirus."

COVID-19 Vaccines Approved In France

France has approved the use of vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca. On Tuesday, the French Public Health Agency reported 19,778 new Covid-19 cases, a record high since August 25 when the country registered 23,706 infections. As of Thursday morning, France has reported a total of 7,433,545 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 119,281 deaths.

(With inputs from Agencies)