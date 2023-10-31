Fever Cases Surge In Lucknow By 40%, Health Officials Urge Patients To Avail The Flu Vaccine

Lucknow witnesses a 40 percent rise in fever cases, hundreds of patients are getting diagnosed with the viral infection everyday.

Lucknow is witnessing an unprecedented rise in fever cases. Every day, almost 400 patients are being diagnosed with by the local hospitals in city. Around 150 to 250 people have been arriving daily with fever at the Mahanagar and Lokbandhu Hospital and around 900 patients are arriving at the Balrampur Hospital for treatment in similar cases. Compared to the previous month, there has been a 40 per cent spurt in cases in the last 60 days. Some patients have also reached out to the community health centres and primary health centres for treatment. The data says there are about 10 to 15 people daily.

Reports reveal that along with the rise in fever cases, there has also been a 30 per cent surge in the demand for flu vaccines in the city in the last 30 days. Health officials from both private and government hospitals have also urged people to safeguard themselves this season by getting the shots on time. They have especially advised the elderly people to do so.

There are two main reasons why the demand for flu shots has increased this month:

People want to take preventive measures especially with the rise in dengue cases all over India. Sudden spike in viral infection amidst season change.

Since the region of Delhi and NCR is also battling dengue spread, it is very important to be able to distinguish between the symptoms of a typical viral fever and dengue fever. Early diagnosis can prevent fatalities.

Symptoms of Fever:

High temperature ranging from 99 degree F to 103.5 degree F Headache Chills and shivering Runny nose Muscle pain Sweating Appetite loss Dehydration Fatigue and weakness

Symptoms of Dengue Fever:

Headache Muscle, bone or joint pain Nausea Vomiting Pain behind the eyes Swollen glands Rash Persistent vomitting Severe pain in the stomach Difficult or rapid breathing Bleeding under the skin, which might look like bruising Bleeding from your gums or nose Blood in your urine, stools or vomit Fatigue Irritability or restlessness