Fertility Clinic In Telangana Creates History, Delivers India’s First CAPA IVM Baby

Compared to IVF treatment, CAPA IVM is less intensive, less invasive, and cheaper. Meet the doctors who created India's first CAPA IVM baby.

History has been created at Oasis Fertility in Warangal, Telangana, where a woman gave birth to India's first CAPA IVM (Drug-Free IVF) baby. CAPA IVM or Drug-Free IVF is an advanced version of in vitro maturation (IVM) offered by very few centres around the world. Oasis claims that it is the only centre in India to have expertise in CAPA IVM.

The woman had resistant PCOD and had already undergone failed OI TI cycles before visiting Oasis. Initially, the couple underwent IUI at Oasis. But as no dominant follicles were observed, the cycle was canceled, and she was advised to take up IVF. However, as the patient was concerned about medications, injections and the cost associated with IVF, she was advised CAPA IVM which includes only very few injections, causes no side effects and is economical as well.

She successfully gave birth to a healthy baby boy weighing is 3 kg via CAPA IVM, said the doctors at visiting Oasis.

TRENDING NOW

Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, at Oasis Fertility, was able to achieve this feat (creating India's first CAPA IVM baby) under the mentorship of Dr Durga G Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility and Dr Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility.

Creating the first CAPA IVM baby in India

CAPA IVM is one of the latest infertility treatment practices. It is different from traditional infertility treatment practices like IUI, IVF, ICSI, etc.

Dr Jalagam asserted that CAPA IVM or Drug-Free IVF is a boon to women with PCOS, Thrombophilia, Resistant ovary syndrome, Oocyte maturation problems, and women with Cancer who need immediate treatment.

You may like to read

The Fertility Specialist wants people to know that IVF is not the only treatment for infertility and there are exclusive treatment options for every infertility issue. Compared to other infertility treatment methods, CAPA IVM is less intensive, less invasive, and more economical, he stated.

"It's high time people come out of their inhibitions, and fears and embraces parenthood through assisted reproduction technology if they are unable to conceive," Dr Jalagam added.

Commenting on this massive achievement, Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer, Oasis Fertility, stated, "Our continuous efforts in providing affordable, accessible, patient-friendly, and safe fertility treatments have led us to be the architects of India's first CAPA IVM baby."

Know more about CAPA IVM (Drug-Free IVF Treatment)

Thinking of going for fertility treatment, but worried about injections, pain and side effects, high costs associated with IVF treatment? CAPA IVM is for you. This is a drug-free IVF protocol that is considered a cheaper and less intensive alternative to IVF.

In CAPA IVM, a pre-maturation step is added which results in better outcomes than traditional IVF. Additionally, it requires very few injections, causes no side effects like Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome associated IVF treatment and is more affordable.

According to fertility experts at Oasis, CAPA-IVM is recommended for women with PCOS, those with malignancy and need immediate treatment (IVF is a 2-week process and hence not suitable for such patients), women with resistant ovary syndrome, as well as patients with thrombophilia, and oocyte maturation problems.

RECOMMENDED STORIES