Men who eat a good amount fermented dairy products have a smaller risk of incident coronary heart disease when compared to men who eat less of these fermented dairy products, revealed the study published conducted by the University of Eastern Finland and published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

You may suffer from a heart attack, the blood supply that nourishes the heart with oxygen is cut off and the heart muscle begins to die. People may exhibit symptoms like chest pain, sweating, upper body pain, nausea, and breathing problems. But, you will be shocked to know about this study which says that fermented foods can help you to prevent a heart attack. Yes, you have heard it right! Know more about this.

Reportedly, a very high intake of non-fermented dairy products, on the other hand, was linked with an increased risk of incident coronary heart disease. Whereas, earlier studies observed that fermented dairy products have more positive effects on blood lipid profiles and on the risk of heart disease than other dairy products. But, research on this topic is limited.

Reportedly, the participants of the study were divided into groups based on how much different dairy products were consumed by them. Later, the ones with the highest and lowest consumption were compared by the researchers. Also, other lifestyle factors and nutrition was also taken into consideration.

Reportedly, on dividing the study participants into four groups on the basis of their consumption of fermented dairy products with less than 3.5 per cent fat, the risk of incident coronary heart disease was 26 per cent lower in the highest consumption group when compared to the lowest consumption group. Furthermore, sour milk was the most used low-fat fermented dairy product. Also, the intake of high-fat fermented dairy products like cheese was not tied to the risk of incident coronary heart disease.