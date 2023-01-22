'Felt Like I Was Dying': Elon Musk On Suffering Major Side Effects From 2nd COVID Booster Shot

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote: "I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter and opened up about his worst experience with a COVID-19 booster shot. In a tweet on Friday evening, Musk shared his worst personal experience with the 2nd COVID-19 booster shot, explaining he ran into "major side effects."

In a series of tweets, the Twitter CEO said he felt like he "was dying" after taking his second dose of the COVID booster shot. He also tweeted about his cousin who is at his "peak health" after suffering myocarditis post-COVID booster shot. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart which is listed as a possible side effect of some coronavirus vaccines.

I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote: "I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno." In the followed up tweet, he added: "And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital."

In the third Tweet, Musk explained how getting the COVID booster shot was not his cousin's choice but was a requirement to visit a Tesla location in Berlin, Germany.

Severe Side Effects of COVID Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that cases of myocarditis are extremely 'rare' for those who are taking mRNA COVID-19 vaccine shots, followed by the booster doses. Some of the other common side effects of these vaccine doses are listed below:

The most commonly reported side effects are:

Fever Headache Fatigue (tiredness) Pain at the injection site

Some severe and adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccine doses are:

Severe allergic reaction Blood clotting Myocarditis or inflammation in the heart arteries