Feeling hungry after skipping a meal is normal as it is how your body tells your brain that your stomach is empty and your system needs some fuel to function properly. But if you feel hungry all the time even after eating your meals on time it is not a good sign. A variety of medical reasons can cause unnecessary hunger pangs. If not taken care of early these conditions can lead to more serious health consequences. Here are some possible reasons why you feel hungry all the time. Hyperthyroidism Hyperthyroidism or overactive thyroid which occurs when the thyroid gland