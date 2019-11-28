In a recent study it has been found that the fear and worries associated with deportation may have negative impacts of developing high blood pressure over a four-year period. The study was published in the journal, 'JAHA: Journal of the American Heart Association.' In a four-year study of Mexican-born women who reside in an agricultural area of California, the worry of deportation appears to double their risk of developing high blood pressure. The researchers followed 572 women (average age of 39 years; 99 per cent were born in Mexico) participating in a long-term study of Mexican women and their children