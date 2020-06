The best thing to do is go for time tested and trusted brands. Brands that made an appearance after the pandemic may not be safe since these were produced in a hurry.

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world, the need for precautionary measures assumes utmost importance. You need to wear a face mask, avoid crowds, practice respiratory hygiene and of course keep your hands clean. The easiest way that the virus can gain entry into your body is when you touch your face with contaminated hands. So you need to keep your hands clean all the time. Washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds will do the trick.

But sometimes, you may be in a situation where you do not have access to water and soap. This is when hand sanitisers can come to your rescue. But all sanitisers may not be good for you. The FDA has identified 9 hand sanitisers that may be toxic for you. Some of these were earlier labelled 'FDA approved.' All these 9 products are made in Mexico and contain high levels of methanol, which can cause toxicity in you.

Be careful not to use these products

Here is a list of the 9 hand sanitisers that have high levels of methanol.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (lot number 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (lot number 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Always read the label before buying a hand sanitiser

You need an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to avoid the COVID-19 virus. The best thing to do is go for time tested and trusted brands. Brands that made an appearance after the pandemic may not be safe since these were produced in a hurry. Be sure to read the labels carefully to see what their active ingredient is, whether it is ethanol/ethyl alcohol or isopropyl/isopropanol. Ethyl alcohol is the safest. According to CDC guidelines, at least 60 per cent ethanol and 70 per cent isopropanol is safe. But the FDA says that hand sanitizers must contains at least 94.9 per cent ethanol by volume. If the label reads just alcohol as an active ingredient, avoid it.

Choose the right hand sanitiser

Remember that most alcohol-based hand sanitisers come with an expiry date. This is because alcohol evaporates over time and your hand rub will be less effective as this happens. Choose one that has both anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties and must contain 60 to 70 per cent alcohol. Once you buy your sanitizer, store it in a cool place away from heat.

Symptoms of methanol toxicity

Methanol poisoning can cause nausea, dizziness, loss of consciousness, fatigue and weakness, and blurry vision. If ingested it may also lead to blindness and death. It can make your skin dry and cause dermatitis. Whether you absorb the methanol via your skin or inhale the fumes, the dangers are the same. It is particularly harmful for children and pregnant women. Another danger is that it can also catch fire as it is highly flammable. If you exhibit any of these symptoms and suspect it is because of your hand sanitizer, call a doctor immediately.