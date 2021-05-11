The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday authorised the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12-15 for the prevention of Covid-19 vaccine caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The FDA has determined that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has met the statutory criteria to amend the emergency use authorization (EUA) and that the known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks FDA said in a news released posted on its website on Monday Xinhua reported. Safe and effective for adolescents According