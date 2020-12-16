Scientists from Haryana found that anti-protozoal drug emetine might be a potential candidate in the fight against Covid-19.

After almost a year of battling coronavirus, the end seems near with the news of a possible vaccine. As the world awaits the vaccine, scientists at the Haryana -based National Centre for Veterinary Type Cultures of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) come up with a potential treatment to end the pandemic. The team has found that emetine, an anti-protozoal drug, can be repurposed to treat Covid-19.

Repurposed Anti-Protozoal Drug Emetine Effective Against Covid-19

Emetine is a drug used as both an anti-protozoal (something that destroys protozoa from causing infections) and to induce vomiting in the case of poisoning.

The team led by Dr Naveen Kumar identified the drug, Emetine, as a potential candidate against the microscopic villain, coronavirus.

“In the initial cell culture-based study, emetine treatment was shown to decrease 10,000-fold viral titers in Vero cells. Further, scientists explored the molecular mechanism of action of emetine against SARS-CoV-2. It was demonstrated that emetine interferes with the synthesis of viral proteins without inducing any toxicity to the host cells,” Dr Naveen told IANS.

“The scientists discovered that in order to stop synthesizing viral proteins, emetine inhibits binding of a cellular protein required for the initiation of protein translation to the viral mRNA. In conclusion, antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 in the cell culture suggests that emetine could be repurposed to treat Covid-19,” added the researcher.

Emetine May Be Effective In Treating Infectious Bronchitis Virus (IBV)

Infectious bronchitis virus is the coronavirus of the chicken that affects the performance of both meat-type and egg-laying birds.

The scientists also evaluated the efficacy of the anti-protozoal drug against IBV. After a thorough analysis, they came to the conclusion that Emetine can completely protect chicken embryos against lethal challenge with IBV.

Dr B.N. Tripathi, Deputy General of the Animal Science division of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, opined that “the clinical trial of this drug should be carried out by the Indian drug companies.”

When the first wave of Covid-19 hit the world, scientists at the National Centre for Veterinary Type Cultures evaluated a unique collection of over 100 small molecule chemical inhibitors that are known to target cellular kinases, phosphatases and epigenetic modifiers.

After the analysis, they identified emetine as one of the candidate drugs against Covid-19.

