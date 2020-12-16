After almost a year of battling coronavirus the end seems near with the news of a possible vaccine. As the world awaits the vaccine scientists at the Haryana -based National Centre for Veterinary Type Cultures of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) come up with a potential treatment to end the pandemic. The team has found that emetine an anti-protozoal drug can be repurposed to treat Covid-19. Repurposed Anti-Protozoal Drug Emetine Effective Against Covid-19 Emetine is a drug used as both an anti-protozoal (something that destroys protozoa from causing infections) and to induce vomiting in the case of poisoning. The