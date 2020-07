The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States recently issued a warning about scammers who advertise fraudulent COVID-19 antibody tests. These scamster then go on to obtain personal information that can be used for identity theft or medical insurance fraud. The warning is the latest in a series of alerts from the US government about fraudulent exploitation of the coronavirus pandemic. These scammers advertise fake or unapproved tests online, through social media or email or in person or over the phone. They often claim that the tests are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. They also offer free COVID-19 antibody tests or provide incentives for testing. In India too, the situation is not much different with many scamsters and quakes trying to cash in on people’s fear and uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Is it allergic rhinitis or COVID-19? Here’s how to find out

What is an antibody test?

Whenever, you get an infection, your blood produce antibodies that provides a certain level of immunity to the pathogen that you were infected with. An antibody test screens for these antibodies in your blood. It is also known as the serology test. This test does not actually look for the virus. Instead, it seeks to find out if your immune system has responded to the infection or not. It looks for IgM antibodies, which occur early in an infection, and IgG antibodies, which show up later on. Also Read - Mutated COVID-19 virus 3 to 9 times more infectious, but it does not make people sicker

The FBI warning

The FBI warns the public to be aware of the following potential indicators of fraudulent activity:

Claims of FDA approval for antibody testing that cannot be verified

Advertisements for antibody testing through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources

Marketers offering “free” COVID-19 antibody tests or providing incentives for undergoing testing

Individuals contacting you in person, phone, or email to tell you the government or government officials require you to take a COVID-19 antibody test

Practitioners offering to perform antibody tests for cash

FBI recommendations

The FBI suggests that if you believe you have been the victim of a COVID-19 fraud, immediately report it to National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or justice.gov/disastercomplaintform, or the FBI (ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov, or 1-800-CALL-FBI). The organization asks people to be careful and makes the following recommendations when deciding on an antibody test.

Checking the FDA’s website (fda.gov) for an updated list of approved antibody tests and testing companies

Consulting your primary care physician before undergoing any at-home antibody tests

Using a known laboratory approved by your health insurance company to provide the antibody testing

Not sharing your personal or health information to anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals

Checking your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly reporting any errors to your health insurance provider

Following guidance and recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other trusted medical professionals

The Indian scenario

In India, many fraudsters are apparently offering free antibody tests and cures to the COVID-19 virus. Many people who desperately need plasma donation, get calls regarding the same from someone who may claim to be a doctor from reputed hospitals. The caller often demands money and once the amount is transferred, there is no sign of either the caller or the plasma. Earlier in June, the police arrested five persons and recovered more than 21,000 packets of fake blood plasma. They were trying to supply the consignment from Punjab to a Mumbai firm.

Occult practitioners in Delhi-NCR are also joining the racket by claiming that they can banish this virus via prayers and religious rituals. Of course, they charge exorbitantly for their services. There have been reports of quakes offering free COVID-19 tests and some even offering a cure to the virus. Mystery potions and pills have also made an appearance and scamsters are thriving by selling these to gullible people.

