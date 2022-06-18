Father's Day Special: 5 Healthy Habits All Dads Should Adopt To Live Long

More often than not, fathers forget to take care of themselves which can take a toll on their health. If your dad also needs a reminder and some tips, this article can help you.

When a child enters a man's life, it is believed that he becomes more sincere and responsible. Being a father is just as difficult as being a mother; while a mother provides unconditional love and care, a father works tirelessly for his child's future and a healthy lifestyle. In between all the responsibilities, the hardworking fathers often ignore their health and put in larger amounts of effort with each passing day which eventually leads to an exhausting routine which hampers their health.

Working hard day by day leads to an unhealthy lifestyle which not only affects them physically but also mentally. Having an unhealthy routine which is harmful to both your mental and physical health also shortens your lifespan. It is also observed that a child adapts to the lifestyle of their father more frequently and quickly which can impact the metabolic health of their child in their adulthood.

Healthy Habits All Fathers Should Adopt

On the occasion of Father's day let's talk about some ways that all fathers should follow to live a healthy and a better lifestyle for themselves and their families.

Exercising regularly

Doing a proper workout and exercising regularly is considered to be the best way to conquer any health-related problems for any human. Exercising regularly helps in burning calories which reduces the risk of high blood pressure or diabetes and with all these benefits, it maintains the testosterone levels. Due to all the work pressure, all dads work daily and between the work stress, it is necessary for them to take out 30 to 40 minutes from their busy schedule to take care of the body which is working endlessly to meet the needs of everyone. Sometimes it is hard to take out some time, so in that context instead of using elevators or escalators try using stairs on the regular basis. It helps in the betterment of breathing and also improves the regulating of the lungs properly.

Eat healthy food

Another important habit for fathers to develop is eating a nutritious diet. Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein; limit your intake of unhealthy processed foods, salt, and sugar; and, wherever feasible, eat home-cooked meals. Not only will eating well help you maintain a healthy weight, but it will also lower your risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Booze occasionally

Drinking often is not a good habit anyhow. And with all the work pressure and stress, most people prefer drinking to ease the stress. Drinking regularly fluctuates blood pressure and excessive consumption leads to anxiety and restlessness. To avoid all the dangerous circumstances it is preferable to drink accordingly and not more than 1 or 2 drinks, beside that try having more snacks and less drinking while consuming alcohol.

You may like to read

Get a full-body checkup every year

It is critical that you get a comprehensive body checkup every year. This is especially essential because men, in comparison to women, are more likely to acquire cardiac disease early in life. Diabetes, high blood pressure, and prostate cancer are some of the other health conditions that can be treated with early diagnosis.

Get enough sleep

Sleep is critical for overall health and well-being, as it enhances brain performance, mood, and health, and it is particularly important for fathers. Many diseases and problems are increased when people do not get enough good sleep on a regular basis. Heart disease, stroke, obesity, and dementia are only a few of them. Getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night can improve your mood, boost your energy, and lower your risk of developing chronic health problems. It can also assist you in making more informed judgments, staying focused, and being less impulsive.

Adopting these new, healthier behaviours could help you avoid significant health issues such as obesity and diabetes. A healthy diet and regular physical activity are two new habits that may help you lose weight and gain energy. If you stick with these improvements for a while, they may become a part of your regular routine.

(The article is contributed by Nutritionist Sapna, Founder, Health Before Wealth)