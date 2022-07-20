Fatal Marburg Virus Claims Two Lives: Critical Symptoms Of The Disease To Know

Marburg virus disease is currently spreading in West Africa. Here's how it spreads, symptoms of the Marburg Virus and what you can do about it.

After continuously tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and still coming to terms with the monkeypox virus, a new virus has surfaced that has caused concerns across healthcare experts. The new disease, Marburg virus disease (MVD) is now spreading at a rapid rate.

Two cases of ebola-like Marburg virus have been confirmed in West Africa's Ghana. According to the WHO, the illness, a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that belongs to the same family as Ebola, is transferred to humans by fruit bats and among people by direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals and surfaces. The Ghana Health Service said in a statement on Thursday that the two cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) were found in the Ashanti region, around 250 kilometres from Accra.

Symptoms Of Marburg Virus

The World Health Organization describes Marburg as a highly contagious viral illness that causes haemorrhagic fever and has an 88 per cent death rate. Marburg belongs to the same virus family as the Ebola infection. In other words, Marburg is just as lethal as Ebola, and there is currently no known cure, vaccination, or therapy for the illness.

The incubation period for the disease is 2-21 days. According to the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention, the common symptoms associated with the disease include:

Fever

Chills

Headaches

Myalgia

Rash

Nausea

Chest Pain

Sore throat

Stomachache

Diarrhoea

Jaundice

Pancreatic inflammation

Extreme weight loss

Disorientation

Shock

Liver failure

Extensive bleeding

Multi-organ malfunction

It might be challenging to make a clinical diagnosis of Marburg virus disease (MVD).

Is Marburg Virus Deadly?

Many of the symptoms of MVD are comparable to those of other infectious diseases (such as typhoid fever or malaria) or viral hemorrhagic fevers that may be common in the area (such as Lassa fever or Ebola). As per reports, it can be challenging to make a clinical diagnosis of Marburg virus disease (MVD). According to the statistics by the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention, the fatality rate for the disease is 23-90 per cent.

So far, there is no vaccine available to treat the Marburg Virus disease. So, the only way to treat the disease is by rehydration with oral or other fluids. It is best to talk to a doctor if you notice any symptoms of the disease.

Keep Yourself Safe

The Marburg virus spreads through direct human contact. It can therefore spread via skin or mucous membranes. Other people can become infected by the blood, saliva, and other bodily fluids of infected people that are left on objects and surfaces. Therefore, stay away from sharing bedding or other items with people who are contaminated or who are suspected of being infected.

