The COVID-19 pandemic has spread alarmingly across the globe. Confirmed cases worldwide today stands at 1,776,867 and the death toll is 111,828 according to latest reports. One peculiarity that has confounded doctors is the fact the many people test negative in tests. The false negatives are ‘uncomfortably common’ and it may be contributing to the rapid surge in cases.

COVID-19, as we all know, is highly contagious. Rigorous testing is the only way out according to many experts. It helps identify who has the virus and then they can be put in isolation for the required time period. According to a Johns Hopkins University report, ‘more than 1.8 million cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed worldwide with more than 112,000 deaths as of April 12. The United States has more than 530,000 confirmed cases with more than 20,000 deaths’.

Mass testing may not be enough, say experts

Though countries like India and the US have tested only people who fall in the high-risk category initially, they are now waking up to the ideal of mass testing. But many doctors say that even mass testing may not really be of any help because people who test negative for COVID-19 may actually have the viral infection. This is a dangerous situation because the only way to contain the spread of the disease is to identify the infected people and quarantine them. If a positive case comes back negative, it can lead to more infections because the person will not be required to follow quarantine rules.

Doctor’s discretion matters more than test results

According to a study in China, as many as 30 per cent of negative coronavirus tests may be incorrect. This conclusion is also validated by some experts in the US. Researchers at Mayo Clinic say, “A negative test often does not mean the person does not have the disease, and test results need to be considered in the context of patient characteristics and exposure.” A patient with classic COVID-19 symptoms may test negative, but it does not mean that they are. Doctors have to use their own discretion here.

Getting samples can be tricky

Doctors say that there may be many reasons why false negative tests are so common in this current pandemic. One reason may be the method of collecting nasal swab samples. It can be a tricky process to collect the mucus. This is a minimally invasive procedure and patients may gag while it is being performed. Because of this, the person taking the sample may not be able to go deep enough to get a proper sample.

Relaxed testing protocols leave margin for error

The samples are then sent to labs for reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction testing. This detects viruses in the genetic structure of cells. Such tests cannot say if the sample is free of the virus. It can only detect the presence of the virus. Moreover, The Food and Drug Administration has also made the testing protocol more relaxed so that results come in faster. This leaves a lot of margin for mistakes.

Unknown nature of the virus is a problem

This is an unknown strain of coronavirus. Nothing much is known about this new strain, which causes COVID-19. Experts have little data to fall back on when doing the lab tests or while deciding the best time to get samples. Sometimes getting the sample at the right time also makes a lot of difference.

Shortage of kits is another problem

Owing to the rapid surge in cases, there is now an acute shortage of testing kits in the market. Hence, it is difficult for most countries to conduct multiple tests on patients. So there is no way to confirm or reject an initial negative report.