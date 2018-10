An infection in the lungs caused by the fungus Coccidioides is known as Pulmonary coccidioidomycosis. If you inhale spores from Coccidioides immitis and Coccidioides posadasii fungi, you can suffer from Pulmonary coccidioidomycosis. You will not be able to see the spores as they are too small. Do you know that there are two types of valley fever – acute and chronic?

Acute coccidioidomycosis: It is mild and goes away without treatment. Sometimes, it can disseminate into your body, resulting in skin infections, bone, heart, and central nervous system. Hence, these infections will need immediate medical treatment.

Chronic coccidioidomycosis. In this long-term illness, lung abscesses (infections) can form if you are suffering from chronic coccidioidomycosis. During the abscesses rupture, the pus is released into the space between the lungs and ribs, due to which scarring can also take place. Though, a majority of people infected with the fungus do not develop the chronic pulmonary coccidioidomycosis.

If you are suffering from acute coccidioidomycosis, you may exhibit symptoms like a cough, loss of appetite, fever and shortness of breath. While, if you suffer from chronic coccidioidomycosis, you may experience symptoms like wheezing, weight loss, chest pain, muscles aches, chronic cough, headache and coughing up mucus. Hence, you will find it difficult to do your real-world activities properly.

Treatment: If you are suffering from acute coccidioidomycosis, it will go away on its own and you will just have to rest. But, if you are suffering from chronic coccidioidomycosis, your doctor may prescribe you antifungal medications to fight the fungi. The valley fever is not contagious but you should seek immediate medical attention if you suffer from it.

Tips which you can follow:

• You should rest plenty. You should avoid doing strenuous activities.

• You should keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

• You should eat a mild diet. Talk to your doctor regarding the kind of foods which you should eat.