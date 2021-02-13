The COVID-19 virus is highly contagious and you have to take certain precautions to keep yourself safe from infection. Other than social distancing frequent washing of hands and using sanitisers you also have to wear a face mask for protection. Tit will also keep others safe from you if you carry the virus. Of course face masks help protect people wearing them from getting or spreading SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19. But now researchers have found evidence that there may be another potential benefit for wearers of face masks. Apparently the humidity created inside the mask may help combat