Many people find it difficult to keep track of their health check-ups. But now, thanks to Facebook, they need not worry any longer. The social media giant has entered the personal digital healthcare domain with a new tool designed to help people keep track of their health check-ups, schedule tests and even get notifications when tests are completed. It will also help users search for affordable options. Most of the recommendations are on the basis of sex and age of users. Called the Preventive Health tool, this has been launched only in the US at present.

Earlier, Facebook had launched a feature in India, Brazil, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the US. This made it easy for users to sign up as blood donors. Users were notified when nearby blood banks needed blood. After its launch, more than 50 million people signed up to donate. In fact, in India and Brazil, there were 20 per cent voluntary, walk-in blood donors via this app.

Facebook makes healthcare accessible to users

Freddy Abnousi, Head of Healthcare Research at Facebook, wrote in a blog post recently, “Our initial focus is on the top two leading causes of death in the US: Heart disease and cancer, (according to CDC) as well as the flu, a seasonal illness that affects millions each year.”

Premier health organisation like the American Cancer Society, the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention helped Facebook to compile the resources. Now, people living in the US can use their Facebook mobile app and use this tool.

Facebook has confirmed that information shared by users will not be disclosed to third parties. Nor will it be able to view test results of users.

Importance of preventive health care

Preventive healthcare offers protection from health emergencies. Most ailments can be prevented if detected on time. Vaccinations also fall under preventive medicine as it reduces the risk of certain diseases. Regular screening for skin cancer can help you avoid this dangerous condition. Simple blood tests can help you significantly bring down your risk of diabetes and high cholesterol. These are just a few examples.

The whole idea behind preventive health care is to catch a disease at its initial stage and eliminate it before it can cause any real problem. This can help increase life expectancy and lead to a better quality of life. It will also save you money because treating a disease is more expensive than preventing it.