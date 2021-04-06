With COVID-19 cases rising alarmingly across the globe and in India, the focus is once more on strictly following the precautionary measures. Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have been saying that strict adherence to precautionary measures like wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, using hand sanitiser when you don’t have access to water and soap, not touching your face and maintaining social distancing is crucial in stopping the viral disease in its track. Now a new study says that face masks and proper ventilation may be key to allowing more capacity in schools, businesses and other indoor areas. Researchers from the University of Central Florida say that this will be more effective at stopping airborne transmission of the virus that has the entire world in its grip. The journal Physics of Fluids published this study, which comes at a time when many places are reopening schools, universities and offices. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases And Deaths Will Rise Despite Vaccination: Experts Warn

Understanding indoor safety

Researchers say that this study is important because it provides guidance on how we are understanding safety in indoor environments. Researchers found, during the course of the study that aerosol transmission routes do not display a need for six feet social distancing when masks are mandated. This highlights the fact that with face masks, transmission probability does not decrease with increased physical distancing. This emphasizes how mask mandates may be key to increasing capacity in schools and other places, say the researchers.

Decoding airflow and disease transmission

For the purposed of the study, researchers created a computer model of a classroom with students and a teacher. They then modelled the airflow and disease transmission, which helped them to calculate and understand airborne-driven transmission risk. The classroom model was 709 square feet with 9-foot-tall ceilings. This is similar to a smaller-size, university classroom. The model also had masked students, any one of whom could be infected, and a masked teacher at the front of the classroom. The researchers examined the classroom using two scenarios — a ventilated classroom and an unventilated one — and using two models, Wells-Riley and Computational Fluid Dynamics. Wells-Riley is commonly used to assess indoor transmission probability and Computational Fluid Dynamics is often used to understand the aerodynamics of cars, aircraft and the underwater movement of submarines.

Face masks prevent direct exposure of aerosols

Researchers saw that face mask can prevent direct exposure of aerosols. It provides a weak puff of warm air and this makes aerosols move vertically instead of horizontally. This prevents them from reaching adjacent students.

Ventilation with good air filter reduces infection risk by 50 per cent

Researchers also saw that a ventilation system together with a good air filtration system brought down infection risk by also half as compared to a classroom with no ventilation. A good ventilation system creates a steady current of air flow that circulates many of the aerosols into a filter that removes a portion of the aerosols compared to the no-ventilation scenario where the aerosols congregate above the people in the room.

According to the researchers, the results of this study suggests that ventilation systems and mask usage are most important for preventing transmission and that social distancing may not make much of a difference.

(With inputs from Agencies)