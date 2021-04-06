With COVID-19 cases rising alarmingly across the globe and in India the focus is once more on strictly following the precautionary measures. Since the beginning of the pandemic experts have been saying that strict adherence to precautionary measures like wearing face masks washing hands frequently using hand sanitiser when you don’t have access to water and soap not touching your face and maintaining social distancing is crucial in stopping the viral disease in its track. Now a new study says that face masks and proper ventilation may be key to allowing more capacity in schools businesses and other indoor areas.