The second wave of COVID-19 is now raging across many countries of the world including Canada and Europe. It has led to new panic and people are being urged to take precautionary measures more seriously. Lockdowns have been imposed in different places of Europe and the UK. In Canada too the situation is not much different. The Public Health Agency of Canada has urged citizens of the country to wear face masks that are made of three layers including a filter amid an ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Tuesday's press conference in Ottawa Chief Public Health Officer