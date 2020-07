Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, wearing a face mask when going out in public has become the norm now. This is necessary to save yourself from the virus that is spread via respiratory droplets. This virus can stay suspended in air for more than an hour. Face masks offer protection not only against airborne virus particles but also prevents you from touching your face and nose. Now countries across the world are looking at a scenario where people gradually return to normal life. This means that you will be out of your house for work and necessary errands. Now scientists are debating whether a face shield offers better protection than a face mask when you are out in risky scenarios. Many experts also say that face shields might replace masks as a more comfortable and more effective deterrent to COVID-19 Also Read - Psoriasis drug Itolizumab approved for use in treatment of COVID-19 patients in India

Face mask vs face shield

A face mask will over your nose and mouth. The CDC recommends fabric face masks in view of the scarcity of branded versions. These work just as well. You can easily make these at home and reuse it after washing. But you will have to buy a face shield from the market. So, it may be an expensive alternative to cloth masks. But if you are in a high-risk environment, then a face shield works better because it covers the entire face. In a post-lockdown scenario, if you are using public transport or if coming in contact with crowds is unavoidable, then a face shield is a far better alternative. According to a study at the University of Iowa, face shields, which can be quickly and affordably produced and distributed, should be included as part of strategies to safely and significantly reduce transmission in the community setting. Also Read - New testing method can detect coronavirus from gargle samples, give result in 15 minutes

Benefits of face shields

The hot and humid weather makes it difficult for people to wear face masks It is restrictive and suffocating. But the same is not the case with a face shield. It does not stick to you face and is a far more comfortable alternative. You will feel less sweaty and also breathe easier. It will not make your eyeglasses foggy, which is often the case when you are wearing a face mask. It allows air circulation yet provides adequate protection. You will also not be able to touch your entire face when you are wearing a face shield. So effectively, it protects your entire face including the eyes and not just your mouth and nose. These are also easier to clean. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,03,832 as death toll reaches 25,602

A recent study on the “Efficacy of Face Shields Against Cough Aerosol Droplets From a Cough Simulator” found that a face shield reduced the inhalational exposure of a worker by 96 per cent within 18 inches of a cough. They can also prove to be far more comfortable and convenient when compared to face masks which may be restrictive and uncomfortable when used for very long hours.

The right way to wear a face shield

According to an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), face shields must extend below the chin. It must also cover the ears and there must be no gap between the forehead and the shield’s head piece.