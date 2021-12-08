Face Mask Is Better Than Social Distancing At Preventing You From Catching COVID-19: Study

How to stay safe from Omicron and others COVID-19 variants?

Wearing a face mask could lower the risk of catching COVID-19 by up to 225 times, reveals a study by a team of German and US experts.

Don't throw away your mask yet, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Moreover, the new Omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the world and experts says it will likely spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. So far, the variant has been reportedly detected in 38 countries, including India.

How to stay safe from Omicron and others COVID-19 variants? Continue to follow COVID safety protocols, especially wearing a mask in public places, and get vaccinated against the disease.

Masks offer protection against all variants, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Regardless of your vaccination status, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, the health protection agency recommends.

A new study by a team of German and US experts also suggests that wearing a face covering is better than social distancing at preventing people from catching Covid. They claim that wearing a face mask could lower the risk by up to 225 times, compared to solely relying on a three-metre rule, as reported by Daily Mail.

There is a 90 per cent chance of catching Covid , in just 5 minutes, even if you maintain a gap of 3 metres from an infected person, when neither of you wear a mask, the researchers warn.

Vaccination is the best way to fight COVID-19

Mask is essential, but make sure you get full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Because CDC says vaccination remains the best way to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. The existing COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death, according to the health agency.

According to WHO's emergencies director Dr Ryan, Omicron may not be better at evading vaccines than other variants, and existing vaccines should still protect those who contract the new variant from getting severely ill.

"We have highly effective vaccines that have proved effective against all the variants so far, in terms of severe disease and hospitalisation, and there's no reason to expect that it wouldn't be so for Omicron," Dr Ryan told AFP news agency.

Mask compliance at its lowest in India: Survey

Despite concerns over detection of Omicron variant in India, very few people are complying with mask-wearing norms in the country, revealed a survey conducted by digital community-based platform LocalCircles.

In April this year, 29 per cent of citizens surveyed rated mask compliance as high. This percentage dropped to 12 per cent in September and 2 per cent in November.

Based on the responses of the participants, most people in India are not even carrying masks when stepping out of their houses.

Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, noted that two in three Indians are still wearing cloth masks that provide limited protection from COVID-19. He underscored the need to educate the public on the effectiveness of masks.

In light of the Omicron variant, he suggested that the central government, state governments and district administrations should introduce all possible mechanisms to create awareness about mask compliance and enforce necessary penalties to drive this compliance.