EzriCare Artificial Tears: Indian Eye Drops Causing Severe Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infection In US, Experts Warn of Symptoms

A drug-resistant bacteria has been linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears, made by an Indian firm

The CDC has expressed concern that a drug-resistant bacteria strain allegedly linked to eye drops imported from India could spread massively in the United States if proper measures are not taken immediately.

The United States (US) has been put on high alert after experts detected the massive spread of a highly drug-resistant bacteria. According to the reports, the source of this bacterial spread has been linked to eye drops imported from India. At least, 3 deaths, eight cases of blindness and dozens of infections have been traced to eyedrops made by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare under the brand name EzriCare Artificial Tears, local media reported on Monday, citing the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Issuing an advisory against the use of the India-made eye drop, the national public health agency of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, "Patients who have used EzriCare or Delsam Pharma's artificial tears and who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately." As per the data, the CDC identified 50 infections from the Artificial Tears eye drops between May 17, 2022 and January 19, 2023

Let's understand more about the Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, and how it can affect the human body when being used.

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Linked To India Made Eyedrops

Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which has been found in the eyedrop is a bacteria that can cause severe infections in the blood, lungs, or wounds. Experts have cautioned against this bacteria as it has become more difficult to treat in recent years due to antibiotic resistance. What may happen if one uses this eye drop? According to the US Food and Drug Administration, using contaminated artificial tears increases the risk of eye infections that can lead to blindness or death.

Taking cognizance of the reports of the fast-spreading bacterial infection in the United States (US), EzriCare has issued a statement saying that they are recalling the concerned eyedrops. However, the company also stated that they don't believe there are definitive links to its product. "As of today, we are not aware of any testing that definitively links the Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak to EzriCare Artificial Tears. Nonetheless, we immediately took action to stop any further distribution or sale of EzriCare Artificial Tears. To the greatest extent possible, we have been contacting customers to advise them against continued use of the product," EzriCare said in a statement posted to its website.

This isn't the first time that Indian Pharmaceutical brands have been criticised over drug contamination. Last year, dozens of deaths among children in Gambia and Uzbekistan were linked to cough syrups.

You may like to read