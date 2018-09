Eye care must start at a very early age, especially in today’s day and age. It is highly unlikely that your kids don’t have access to technological gadgets. Whether it is the television or mobile phones, iPads or computers, our kids are getting exposed to technology since their birth. This and other habits are causing massive damage to their eyes. Then there are some other problems that are genetic. Myopia or near-sightedness and farsightedness or hyperopia have a genetic component. To ensure your kids’ eyes remain healthy, here are some eye care tips you must make your kids follow. Also, make sure you follow them yourselves!

1) Restrict screen time. Decide certain times of the day when the kids can use technological gadgets. Do not let them go beyond that time. Make sure you are setting a good example for your kids too. If you are glued to your phone all the time, your kids will want to do the same too.

2) Don’t let them sit too close to the TV or hold the gadgets or books to close to their eyes. Help them maintain a safe distance.

3) Send them outdoors to play or other work as much as you can. If they remain at home, they are more likely to use gadgets.

4) Regular eye checkups with an ophthalmologist are necessary to detect eye problems. The earlier the detection, the better it is.

5) Make sure their reading area is brightly lit. If they read on gadgets, adjust the backlight to ensure their eyes are not strained.

6) Give them a diet rich in healthy ingredients like fresh fruits and vegetables. Vitamin A foods including carrots and sweet potatoes should feature regularly in their diet.

7) If they have spectacles, make sure their eye checkups are regularly scheduled to monitor any changes in their vision.