A new research made the ground-breaking discovery that the calcified nodules in the retina (the thin layer of tissue that lines the back of the eye) increase the risk for progression to advanced AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration). According to the MD Linx report, the research has been done at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences Professor Christine Curcio, PhD, in partnership with the Queen’s University Belfast and in collaboration with UK material scientists and US clinical ophthalmology practices. The research has been published today in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Now across the world, the leading cause of vision impairment in older individuals is AMD, thus, the findings will impact diagnosis and prognosis using modern imaging tools for people with this eye condition.

Currently, there is no treatment for the majority of patients with AMD, and irreversible visual loss has been associated with depression and other health problems.

To identify early events that might lead to visual loss so that these triggers can be targeted and because of the urgent need experts carried out the research. Better visualization of the disease timeline is an important step.

The team discovered that large calcified nodules in the retina are indicators of progression risk for late stages of AMD because they were associated with degeneration of nearby retinal cells. The experts believe that, with further research and with early intervention, some patients could actually be offered simple measures such as modifying their diet.

The next steps for the research team will be to further their understanding of the disease processes associated with this degeneration. The team will aim to help determine new treatment and prevention options for patients, which could be as simple as the modification of diet. With more detailed information from diagnostic clinical imaging, the will also allow ophthalmologists to care for AMD patients.