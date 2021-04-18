With coronavirus second wave taking over the world with a storm, it is more important than ever to curb the spread of the disease. One of the concerns over the spread is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is an airborne pathogen. Airborne transmission of Covid-1 is real, and it is necessary to take appropriate measures. A study published in The Lancet that there is strong evidence of airborne transmission and it is essential to control it. And one way to do it is improving ventilation. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal warns people of shortage of bed, oxygen amid Covid-19 surge in Delhi

Ventilation – Beat To Protect Yourself Against Covid

Professor Srinath Reddy speaking to IANS said, "While the virus can spread by air even in the open, the flow of air currents will not allow large viral clouds to form and hang around while such clouds can form easily and waft around slowly in closed spaces." He stressed on wearing a proper mask and eye protection to prevent from virus entering through nose, mouth or eyes, and ventilation a key ally in keeping the viral load low."

According to the study published in the journal Physics of Fluids, masks and a good ventilation system are more important than social distancing for alleviating the risk of Covid-19 infection. They found that a ventilation system combined with a good air filter may mitigate the risk by 40-50 per cent. As per the study, the ventilation system created a steady current of airflow that circulated many of the aerosols into a filter that eliminates a portion of these aerosols.

Another study highlighted that improving building ventilation is a possible route to tackling indoor transmission of Covid-19. The study was published in the journal City and Environment Interaction.

Proper Mask And Eye Protection Is Equally As Important

Professor Reddy added, “both droplet and aerosol modes of transmission are important. Droplet transmission occurs in proximity in open or closed spaces while the airborne infection is more likely as viral clouds form in closed rooms. While the virus can spread by air even in the open, the flow of air currents will not allow large viral clouds to form and hang around while such clouds can form easily and waft around slowly in closed spaces. In either case, wearing a proper mask and eye protection is likely to prevent the virus from entering through the nose, mouth, or eyes. Ventilation is a key ally in keeping the viral load low.”

Wearing The Right Kind Of Masks Can Help

He also mentioned how wearing the right kind of masks the right way can help fight the second wave of Covid-19. According to research conducted by the researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine, wearing two face masks covering is better than wearing just one. It doubles the effectiveness of filtering out coronavirus particles, blocking them from reaching the wearer’s nose and mouth and causing the deadly disease. It was highlighted that wearing a cloth mask over a procedure mask eliminates gaps and safeguards you against Covid infection.

(with inputs from agencies)