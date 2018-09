Those with increased white blood cells (WBCs) in brain have greater chance of developing schizophrenia, revealed a new study conducted by Australian scientists. According to scientists, white blood cells, an important part of the body’s immunity system can be linked to inflammation in schizophrenia. The scientists believe that this study is one of the biggest breakthroughs in the field of schizophrenia and can open new doors for coming up with targeted immune cell therapies. The study has been published in Molecular Psychiatry.

According to records of the World Health Organisation, around 23 million people are affected with schizophrenia globally. However, as no single cause of schizophrenia has been identified, development of a cure still lies far-fetched, highlighted a recent media report. Researchers suggest that all current forms of treatment focus on suppressing symptoms rather than hitting the underlying causes. The drugs that patients use only partially relieve symptoms but result in severe side effects.

Professor Cynthia Shannon Weickert at Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), reportedly said: “Most scientists have had a long-held belief that immune cells were independent from the brain pathology in psychotic illnesses. In our study, we challenged this assumption that immune cells were independent of the brain in psychiatric illness and made an exciting discovery. We identified immune cells as a new player in the brain pathology of schizophrenia.”

Till now, immune cells were never considered to be a suspect of causing schizophrenia. “To find immune cells along the blood brain barrier in increased amounts in people with schizophrenia is an exciting discovery. It suggests immune cells themselves may be producing these inflammatory signals in the brains of people living with schizophrenia,” she reportedly added.

According to the recent media report, she said: “We have observed in people with schizophrenia, the glial cells, one of the local residents, become inflamed and produce distress signals which change the status of the endothelial cells.”

“We think this may cause the endothelial cells to extend sticky tentacles, so when the immune cells travel by some are captured. These cells may transmigrate across the blood brain barrier entering the brain in greater amounts in some people with schizophrenia compared to people without the disorder,” she reportedly added.