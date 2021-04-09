Despite India stepping up its coronavirus vaccine drive the number of coronavirus cases in India have soared again. As the country continues to grapple with the deadly second wave scientists and health officials are coming up with different ways to combat the coronavirus. At this moment India’s death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 167694. Despite the gradual emergence of the second wave of Covid mortality rates this time is lower as compare to the time when the daily surge was at the same level in the country. And stepping out in the sunlight may further reduce the risk.