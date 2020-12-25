The impact of Covid-19 is not gender-neutral. As the pandemic has spread across the globe it has heightened and amplified existing vulnerabilities and inequalities in social political economic and health systems. Policies and public health responses have not fully considered the gendered impact of the crisis on girls and women. Instead with the spread of the pandemic even the limited gains made by women and girls in the past few decades are at risk. How pandemic affected the girls and women - From health to economy From health to the economy the impact of Covid-19 is exacerbated for women and