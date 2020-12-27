Scientists have charted the first atlas showing how the genetic material of the novel coronavirus interacts with the proteins in human cells an advance that may provide a starting point for the development of new treatments against COVID-19. According to the researchers including those from Broad Institute in the US one of the most urgent tasks is to understand all the molecular interactions between the virus and the cells it infects. They explained that a detailed understanding of these interactions will help identify the processes in host cells that favour the multiplication of the virus and the ones which activate