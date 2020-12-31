Researchers have decoded the chain of molecular responses of human lung cells to infection with the novel coronavirus. According to the analysts, this advance may aid in the identification of clinically approved medications that can be re-purposed for COVID-19 treatment. Also Read - 38 UK returnees test COVID-19 positive in Delhi; new strain detected in four

The study, which was published in Immunity, may contribute to future treatments for COVID-19, among other diseases.

The structure of the lungs exposes them to viruses and bacteria from both the air and the blood. Macrophages are immune cells that, among other things, protect the lungs from such attacks. But under certain conditions, lung macrophages can also contribute to severe lung diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and COVID-19.

To date, research on the development of human lung macrophages has been limited.

How Blood Monocytes Become Human Lung Macrophages

The researchers used a model to study the development of lung macrophages directly in a living lung. This has been combined with a method to study gene activity in individual cells, RNA sequencing, and thereby discovered how blood monocytes become human lung macrophages.

The study shows how the classical monocytes migrate into airways and lung tissue and are converted into macrophages that protect the health and function of the lungs.

“We have identified a special kind of monocyte, HLA-DRhi, which is an intermediate immune cell between a blood monocyte and an airway macrophage,” one of the researchers said.

What Are HLA-DRhi monocytes?

These HLA-DRhi monocytes can leave the blood circulation and migrate into the lung tissue.

How Non-Classical Monocytes Develop Into Macrophages

The non-classical monocytes, however, develop into macrophages in the many blood vessels of the lungs and do not migrate into the lung tissue.

In an infection with the novel coronavirus, SARS-COV-2, which causes Covid-19, researchers believe that protective, anti-inflammatory macrophages are replaced by pro-inflammatory lung macrophages from blood monocytes.

“Given their important role in rapid inflammatory responses, our results indicate that future treatments should focus on inflammatory macrophages and monocytes to reduce lung damage and mortality from severe Covid-19,” said Willinger.

How Does Coronavirus Attack Your Body?

The virus that has wreaked havoc on humans has a very unique way to infect you. Wondering how it may enter your body? Well, there have been many studies that have answered this question but you must know that this virus infects your body by entering healthy cells. There, the invader makes copies of itself and multiplies throughout your body. The coronavirus latches its spiky surface proteins to receptors on healthy cells, especially those in your lungs. Specifically, the viral proteins bust into cells through ACE2 receptors. Once inside, the coronavirus hijacks healthy cells and takes command. Eventually, it kills some of the healthy cells.

What Happens When Coronavirus Enters Your Body?

When the coronavirus enters your body it first binds to the two cells in your lungs, namely – goblet cells that produce mucus and cilia cells which have hairs on them. The function of these cells is to keep your lungs safe from the outside dust and pollution. They normally prevent your lungs from filling up with debris and fluid such as viruses and bacteria and particles of dust and pollen.

The coronavirus after entering your body attacks these cells and starts to kill them – so your lungs begin to fill with fluid making it hard for you to breathe. According to the studies, this particular phase of the disease lasts for about a week.

At this point, your immune system starts to kick in and fight off the invaders – the coronavirus. It is during this when you develop a fever. You also start to get rid of the mucus in the form of coughing and a runny nose.

But in some people – particularly the elderly and those with other health conditions – the immune system can go into overdrive. As well as killing the virus it also starts to kill healthy cells.

Now, that you know what actually happens inside your body when the COVID-19 virus enters. It is also important to understand what effects it has on your lungs and other organs.

How To Keep Yourself Safe?

The single best thing you can do to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly – particularly before you eat, touch your face or any other body parts. Carry a hand sanitizer always and protect yourself wearing a good quality mask. Also, make sure to not use the same mask twice. You can use a cotton mask and wash it off immediately after you are back home, or you can also get yourself a few use-and-throw face masks.

The virus is most likely to enter your body from your own contaminated hands when you touch your nose, eyes, and mouth. So, it is extremely important to keep your hands clean. Also, make sure to maintain social distancing. Make sure to eat healthily and include vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Why? Since this can help you to boost your immunity and help your body stay safe from the novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)