With aggressive variants of coronavirus reported across Canada the country’s health experts have warned of the possibility of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK B.1.1.7 variant which is known to be highly infectious has been detected in all 10 provinces in Canada officials announced Saturday. As of February 13 Canada has confirmed 429 cases of the U.K. variant. Also referred to as the Kent variant it has also been detected in around 60 countries including India. In addition Canada has so far reported 28 cases of the South African B.1.351 variant and one case of P.1 Brazilian