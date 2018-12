As much as the holiday season is all about fun and joy accompanied by overindulgence, it also means an adverse impact on the skin via the combination of alcohol, sugar and little sleep. Therefore no matter what the skin type is, it needs to be pampered and taken care of and a great fix in our busy lives is the facemask.

Neha Rawla, Brand Communication for Forest Essentials elaborates that just as the origins of most beauty rituals can be traced back to the Indian subcontinent, so can be the origin of the application of face masks, also known as Lepana in Sanskrit.

“Different Lepas or masks for maintaining ageless skin, increasing hydration levels, smoothing skin’s imperfections as well as toning and firming skin are mentioned under the ancient art of Lepana in Ayurveda,” said Rawla.

Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services & R & D from Kaya Limited added that “The facial sheet masks particularly are great for everyday use for instant glow and freshness. It is not a substitute for your everyday skin care regime, but it surely adds to the effect”.

There are various masks that can be used according to the skin type: –

* Cream masks: They are suitable for normal to dry skin types and provide them with the required moisture, hydration and softness. This, in turn, makes the skin healthier, plumper, smoother, tighter and firm.

* Clay masks: Best suited for oily or acne prone skin, these masks naturally detoxify the skin as they hydrate without oil. They are the best to treat clogged pores and congestion as they remove impurities while mattifying the texture and minimizing the pores. These masks balance the oil levels and regulate the oil secretion on the surface of the skin, along with smoothening and softening the skin by removing the dust build upon it.

* Gel masks: Ideal for sensitive and dehydrated skin types, these masks are gentle and lightweight. Along with calming and hydrating, they also play a role in firming and tightening the skin.

* Sheet masks: The most popular amongst the lot and definitely a rage these days. These masks are easy to use and are extremely convenient to handle. These suit almost every skin type and are available in many variants; thus the user needs to select accordingly. Made popular by the K Beauty trend, these masks are essentially used to hydrate the skin and reduce puffiness.

* Exfoliating masks: Exfoliation is an important part of the skin care routine and is done once in a while to get rid of the dead skin cells, blackheads etc. These masks along with exfoliation also contain natural skin brightening agents. These are also suitable for all skin types, however, those with sensitive skin should opt for the less abrasive ones.

Peel off masks: These provide an instant glow as they physically remove any dirt/dust or blackheads settled on the top layer of the skin. These masks are suitable for all skin types.