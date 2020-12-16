Why do some patients experience severe illness while others do not? This question has been plaguing experts since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Molecular markers in the blood shown to be predictive of severe COVID-19 outcomes resulting from SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection have been identified in a study by a Chinese research team. The study results extend understanding of the pathophysiology and clinical progress of COVID-19 with potential for identifying early during the course of infection which individuals are most at risk of developing severe conditions and requiring hospital care. ACE2 receptors found in organs other than lungs In addition