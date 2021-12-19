Experts Identify A Common Symptom Of Omicron Amid The Rapid Surge Of New COVID Cases

Scientists have identified that most patients infected with the new COVID-19 variant experienced a sore throat, which is believed to be the common symptom of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Omicron is believed to be the next in line after Delta to trigger another wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, there is much still unknown about the not-so-dangerous but transmissible variant. As nations cut air links to South Africa owing to the worries of another global outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, scientists continue to work tirelessly to gather data on the new variant that could change the course of the epidemic.

While the preliminary results have painted a mixed picture, the variant could be more transmissible than the previous variants, better at escaping antibodies than the previous strains of the virus. One question that remains is the primary symptoms of the variant.

Experts Name Scratchy Throat As The Common Symptom Of Omicron

The novel variant has been documented in at least 77 countries throughout the world, and scratchy throat is a common symptom of this new variant in Omicron patients all over the world. Ryan Noach, the CEO of Discovery Health in South Africa, claimed that the majority of patients throughout the world have reported itchy throat as an early sign of the Omicron variant.

Nasal congestion, dry cough, and myalgia appearing as lower back discomfort are common symptoms of a scratchy throat. While doctors have identified a variety of other symptoms in other patients, the itchy throat has been the most common. He further underlined that just because the symptoms appear to be minor at this phase does not mean the variation is less severe or virulent.

Sir John Bell, a leading British medical expert also warned that the nature of the Omicron variant is different from that of the other variants. He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the symptoms "people get from this particular virus are different to the previous variants."

Stuffy nose, sore throat, loose stool, and myalgia are the most common complaints observed in Omicron patients to date, according to him.

Omicron Continues To Spread At A Rapid Rate

A tidal wave of Omicron has engulfed the UK with more than 10,000 cases of the variant reported in just one day. To make matters worse, as of Thursday, seven people presumed to be infected with the Omicron form have died, up from one fatality in the UKHSA's prior statistics, which covered the period from Tuesday to Thursday. During this time, the number of persons admitted to hospitals suspected of being infected with Omicron climbed from 65 to 85.

Authorities admit that the true number of Omicron cases is unknown due to a lack of government data. According to the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), hundreds of thousands of people were "very likely" infected with the variation every day and were not being detected in the data.

As for India, Omicron cases count rose to 126 on Saturday after more states, including Karnataka and Kerala, reported a surge in cases. Omicron cases have been found in 11 states and union territories, according to central and state officials: Maharashtra (43), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17), and Karnataka (14), Telangana (8), Gujarat (7), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1), and West Bengal (1).

(with inputs from agencies)