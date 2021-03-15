Research has shown that not only smokers but those who are exposed to second-hand smoke are at higher risk of developing severe diseases like lung cancer, asthma, pneumonia and other lung injuries, including COVID-19. This is because smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke weakens the immune system. Tobacco is also one of the causes of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which can make people more susceptible to severe coronavirus infection. There are also evidences that suggest death risk among COVID-19 patients with such NCDs is two times higher than non-smokers. Hence, many people including scientists and politicians have called for abolishment of designated smoking areas (DSAs) in public places like hotels, airports and restaurants. They said that besides posing a health threat to passive smokers, such zones could act as hotspots of virus transmission if smokers don’t follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, as reported by IANS. Also Read - COVID-19 situation under control in Delhi now: Satyendar Jain

Raman Gangakhedkar, the C.G. Pandit National Chair at ICMR, is one of the experts calling for a ban on such designated smoking spaces. He said that often no safe distance norms are followed in these zones and people are seen taking off their masks and following no social distancing norms while smoking. There are chances that the virus may remain airborne for a long period while smokers come and go, adding to the risk of transmission. Also Read - Massive spike in COVID-19 cases: India records nearly 23,000 fresh cases in one day

Gangakhedkar was speaking at a webinar on ‘100 per cent smoke free public places: challenges and way ahead’, organised by SpeakIn, an online learning and speakers’ platform. “In the absence of COVID-19 safety norms, there is always a threat of transmission from such closed spaces, particularly at a time when we are facing the threat of the second wave of the pandemic,” IANS quoted him as saying. Also Read - Health official tests COVID-19 positive days after receiving 2nd vaccine shot in Gujarat

Let’s ensure 100 per cent smoke-free public places

Echoing the same, BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said designated smoking places are health hazards for non-smokers, and banning these zones is important to promote good health in times of the pandemic. He also called for ban on surrogate advertisements of tobacco companies that influence adolescent and youth. Agarwal urged people to come together to support the tobacco ban to ensure 100 per cent smoke-free public places. He added that those who violate the law should be stringently punished.

Nalini Satyanarayan, a health activist, also demanded shutting of smoking zones in eateries, specifically hotels, restaurants, bars and restaurants.

While smoking is banned in all public areas in India as per the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, the Act allows smoking in certain public places like restaurants, hotels and airports, in designated smoking areas. Acknowledging the increasing number of tobacco related deaths, the government has now proposed amendments in the existing law to impose ban on designated smoking areas in public places as well as sale of loose cigarettes.