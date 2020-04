As the COVID-19 continues to spread, new questions surface every day. This is because there is still so much to be discovered about this new strain of coronavirus. However, one thing is known for sure: People with a weakened immune system are more likely to develop complications, if infected. This also leads to several questions about people with HIV and their well-being. Some of them are answered here.

Do people with HIV fall in the high-risk zone for COVID-19?

There are ongoing studies about the impact of the COVID-19 on people with HIV. However, as already mentioned, those with any underlying health condition and with weaker immune systems are more vulnerable to the disease. They are more likely to develop worse complications. Therefore, people living with HIV, who are not on any antiretroviral therapy (ART) and have a low CD4 cell count, should be careful. Factors such as age and any other medical condition might also result in an increased risk for COVID-19.

What precautions should people take against HIV?

Presently, there is no vaccine for COVID-19. The only way to protect oneself from the virus is to avoid any possible direct or indirect contact with this coronavirus. Social distancing is recommended for everyone while other important measures include a healthy diet, good-quality sleep and stress alleviation. With a healthy lifestyle, the immune system becomes prepared to fight off an infection. Your timely medications for HIV as recommended by your doctor is also vital to keep the immunity strong.

Is HIV medicine being used to treat COVID-19?

Some of the medicines that are used to treat HIV such as lopinavir and ritonavir are being studied to find out if they are suitable for the treatment of COVID-19. However, some of the clinical trials that were being conducted on lopinavir and ritonavir concluded that these drugs did not tame the virus. There are a couple of more studies being done to find a treatment for COVID-19.

Can people with HIV take lopinavir-ritonavir to treat COVID-19?

Till the time the studies confirm the effects of lopinavir-ritonavir on COVID-19, people with HIV should continue their medications and not change the dosage as a prevention or treatment for COVID-19.

If a person with HIV is not feeling well, what should he or she do?

In case you have any flu-like symptom such as fever, cough and cold, you should call your doctor immediately. Based on the discussion about your symptoms, your doctor will be able to guide you with the next steps. Do not step out as long as it is not urgent.

