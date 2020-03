The golden rule to live by for avoiding the virus is washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Researchers are working around the clock to come up with a vaccine for COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus now called SARS CoV-2. In the meantime, we all need to follow the dos and don’ts to prevent SARS CoV-2 or the novel coronavirus from spreading further. Here are the precautions that you must know:

THE DOS FOR COVID-19

Prevention is better than cure. Here are some precautionary measures and health guidelines that one needs to follow to fight the novel coronavirus.

Wash your hands properly

The golden rule to live by for avoiding the virus is washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Another thing that you must do is carry a sanitizer and use it frequently. Use a sanitizer that has 60% of alcohol. After rubbing your hands properly and washing away the soap, it is vital to dry your hands.

Sanitizing surfaces

It is important to clean and disinfect things around you which are commonly used such as mobile phones, door handles, tables, chairs, toilets, keyboards desks, to list a few. To disinfect surfaces, you can use a detergent soap and water or alcohol solutions (70% content).

Social distancing is crucial

If you see someone coughing or sneezing in a public space, make sure to stay away at a distance of 3 feet or 1 metre. This is to avoid cough droplets landing on you which may contain the virus sometimes. Standing close to a person with COVID-19 virus might even make you inhale the cough droplets.

Maintain respiratory hygiene

Practising good respiratory hygiene can go a long way in preventing the spread of COVID-19. While you or the people around you cough or sneeze, it is important to cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or handkerchief. Discard the tissues immediately and wash your handkerchiefs regularly. If you do not have a tissue or a handkerchief, bend your elbow to cover your mouth and nose. This can prevent from any viruses getting spread, be it common cold or COVID-19.

THE DON’TS FOR COVID-19

Some of your habits may increase the chances of catching the virus. Below are certain things that you should stop doing now –

Touching your face

Viruses can stay alive for a couple of hours depending on the surface they land. Humans have a habit of touching their face. Our hands can pick viruses from various contaminated surfaces. Hence, it is important not to touch your face as the SARS CoV-2 might enter through eyes, nose or mouth.

Wearing masks even if you don’t have symptoms

Let’s be wise in using masks. Not everyone has to wear a mask. With the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, masks in large numbers are required by health professionals who are treating patients with COVID-19. If you are sick, you must wear a mask to protect people around you from getting infected. Also, if you are looking after someone sick, wear a mask to protect yourself.

Going out despite being sick

While the seasonal flu is also infecting a lot of people, it is good to stay alert, considering the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have any of the symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 such as cough, fever or breathing difficulty, stay at home and consult a doctor immediately. Seeking medical help immediately will help you in keeping you and your loved ones safe. If you are not sick, rest well.

Presently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. While some people might exhibit mild symptoms, others may have severe symptoms. People with weak immune system or underlying health conditions are susceptible to complications of the disease. Take all the necessary precautions to prevent the SARS-CoV-2 from spreading any further, however, if you experience even slight symptoms, consult your doctor.

