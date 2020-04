We are in the middle of a global contagion and the whole world is in lockdown. People are distancing themselves physically from each other because of fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scientists are also busy trying to figure out a way to contain the spread of this disease. They are burning the midnight oil to find a cure and vaccine for this disease. But though many clinical trials have started at many places around the world, it may be more than a year before we see a cure in the market. So the best option for all of us is to practice the prescribed prevention methods diligently. You need to wash your hands with soap and water and avoid other people.

Facemasks are a necessary evil

Earlier, experts had said that a protective mask is not necessary if you are not healthcare professional taking care of COVID-19 patients or if you are not exposed to a high-risk environment. But now many scientists and experts are saying that you must cover your face when going out. So, the bottom line is that you need to wear face masks.

Facemasks can harm your skin

Facemasks provide invaluable protection for medical professionals during the times of coronavirus crisis. It will also protect you from infection. But one adverse effect of using these protective masks is that they can also cause significant skin damage. This is because you wear them for many hours at time, especially if you work in a high-risk environment.

Pressure damage to facial skin is a real thing

Skincare experts at the University of Huddersfield say that you may suffer from skin damage because of wearing facemasks. This damage is caused by sweating and the rubbing of face masks against the nose. Another expert, Professor Karen Ousey, from the University’s Director of the Institute of Skin Integrity and Infection Prevention, says that wearers of facemasks run the risk of pressure damage. “The wearers are sweating underneath the masks and this causes friction, leading to pressure damage on the nose and cheeks,” said Professor Ousey. “There can be tears to the skin as a result and these can lead to potential infection,” she added.

What you can do

According to Professor Ousey, “The masks the healthcare professionals are wearing have to be fitted to the face – so if healthcare professionals add dressings to the skin under the mask after being fitted there is a chance the mask will no longer fit correctly.” So instead of this solution, she suggests that people wearing masks keep their skin clean, well-hydrated and moisturized. She also adds that If you apply barrier creams at least half an hour before masks are put on, it will help your skin. She also suggests that you relieve pressure from the mask every two hours or so. This will help your skin breathe.

With inputs from ANI