Covishield, vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca, has been given a heads up by the expert panel for emergency use in India.

An expert panel appointed by the government has given a nod to the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, according to sources. India’s drug regulator on Friday approved the vaccine for emergency use. However, the final nod of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) awaited on the Subject Expert Committee’s recommendation for emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine. Also Read - Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines safe for people with food allergies, say experts

India has now become the third country after the United Kingdom and Argentina to approve the vaccine. Also Read - Sustained cellular immune dysregulation in patients recovering from COVID-19

The approval will pave the way for the vaccine’s rollout in India, which also has the highest number of infections in the world, after the US. The rollout will begin from January 6, according to ministry sources. Also Read - Coronavirus: Here's what you need to know about Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

5 Crore Vaccine Doses Stockpiled

The Pune-based company has already stockpiled more than five crore doses of the vaccine. The Serum Institute had partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca for conducting clinical trials and manufacturing ‘Covishield’ while Bharat Biotech has collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to make ‘Covaxin’.

America’s Pfizer was the first one to apply for the accelerated approval on December 4, followed by Serum and Bharat Biotech on December 6 and 7, respectively. Pfizer has, however, sought more time to present the data.

As India await a silver bullet against coronavirus with bated breath, the DCGI, on Thursday, hinted at the approval of vaccine and said that the country will have a “Happy New Year with something in hand”.

The meeting of the expert panel came a day before a dry run of the vaccine is slated to commence in all the states and Union Territories to equip the administration in the management of vaccine supply, storage and logistics, including cold chain management.

The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crores elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.