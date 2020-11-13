With only a look around the neighbourhood, you can tell that Diwali festivities have taken over the country. From bright diyas to fairy lights, Diwali is finally here, and we love the festive spirit. It brings a lot of joy, but at the same time, it may cause problems because of the pandemic. With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing and high levels of pollution exacerbating the pandemic, Diwali 2020 just isn’t going to be the same as every year. Also Read - ‘Caution fatigue’ may lead to COVID-19 spike, experts warn as crowds increase ahead of Diwali

We asked Dr Sandeep Nayar, Senior Director and Head, BLK Centre for Chest & Respiratory Diseases, BLK Super Speciality Hospital to suggest some safety measures to celebrate Diwali amidst Covid-19 and high pollution.

Diwali Amidst Pollution And Covid-19

“It’s a tough time as pollution is rapidly increasing and we are already fighting COVID-19. My sincere advice is to remain indoors as far as possible. In case one decides to get out of the house, always wear a mask, save yourself from dust allergies especially if you have an asthmatic problem.” Also Read - This is exactly what the novel coronavirus looks like - inside and outside

For those who are on regular medication should also follow these instructions, even if you don’t show any symptoms. Dr Nayar explains that these medicines contain preventive formulations which may save you from any exacerbation of illness.

Say No To Crackers

He encourages people to avoid crackers including, green crackers as far as possible, especially if one is prone to lung diseases. When burnt, crackers emit dangerous pollutants like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide, which can be fatal for asthma patients. In case one decides to burn crackers, then go only for green crackers but do remember though that green crackers are less polluting but still have irritants which may cause harmful effects.

“Smoke that fills the air due to bursting of crackers can trigger asthma in children as well as in adults. Also try to avoid getting exposed to sudden temperature changes, physical stress and any sources of allergy, which could also be strong incense sticks or certain types of perfumed candles,” says Dr Nayar.

Steer Clear Of Dust

The not so-glamourous side of Diwali involves a lot of cleaning. To get the house Diwali-ready, we clean even the darkest corners of our house that haven’t been touched in the past year. However, you have to be more careful this year. Dr Nayar warns those with lung problems to stay away from the house-cleaning process, as dust can trigger breathing problems.

Word Of Caution From The Expert

“Agreed, temptations are aplenty right now, but its essential that one stick to vegetables and fruits in their daily diet. Charity begins at home. Let’s all of us pledge to celebrate Diwali in a much healthier environment. Let’s all of us contribute from our side by deciding not to burn harmful crackers. There are better ways to celebrate Diwali by wearing new clothes, exchanging sweets and greetings with our loved ones. You may light a “Diya” or so to keep up the tradition but try to remain away from smoke and noise as far as possible.”