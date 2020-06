While scientists and experts continue to bolster the effort to arrive at the much-awaited vaccine for COVID-19, some experts are looking at the potential of existing drugs and vaccines in fighting the virus.

The current pandemic ravaging the world has thrown up many challenges and scientists are trying desperately to overcome these hurdles. At latest count, COVID-19 has infected over 7 million people worldwide while more than 4 lakh people have lost their lives across the globe. In India, the situation is no different with positive cases now being over 3 lakh and death toll inching towards 10,000. The hunt for an effective vaccine and cure has become the need of the hour and many trials are going on at many places across the world. Some of these trials have also Scientists are also looking at existing drugs and vaccines as potential cures for the deadly contagion. But, unfortunately, till now, there has been no definite progress on this front. But this is not to say that all hope is lost. Scientists have found some hopeful signs and they are optimistic that they may be able to deliver a vaccine by the end of the year. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 3,08,993 as death toll reaches 8,884

While scientists and experts continue to bolster the effort to arrive at the much-awaited vaccine for COVID-19, some experts are looking at the potential of existing drugs and vaccines in fighting the virus. According to experts, the stimulation of innate immunity by live attenuated vaccines in general, and oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) in particular, may provide temporary protection against the novel coronavirus disease that is behind the global health crisis. The idea here is not to prevent COVID-19 but to lessen the severity of the pathogen and prepare the innate immune system to fight against the virus. Also Read - 'Smart Guard for COVID-19' will prevent patients from playing truant

Live vaccines hold promise

A new study in the medical journal Science explains if existing live vaccines can help prevent COVID-19. The study talks about oral polio vaccine (OPV) which comprises live attenuated viruses and can reduce the incidence of other infections. According to researchers, an increasing body of evidence suggests that live attenuated vaccines can also induce broader protection against unrelated pathogens likely by inducing interferon and other innate immunity mechanisms that are yet to be identified. Also Read - Should you wear a fabric mask or a medical mask?

Polio vaccine may provide temporary protection

They say that the stimulation of innate immune system by live attenuated vaccines in general, and oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) in particular, ‘could provide temporary protection against COVID-19. The research also points to the efficacy of certain vaccines against tuberculosis and whooping cough in fighting infections. According to researchers, attenuated bacterial vaccines such as Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) against tuberculosis, as well as experimental live attenuated vaccine against pertussis (whooping cough), protect against heterologous infections.

Simulation of innate immunity is the key

Medical reports and scientific research suggest that COVID-19 may result in suppressed innate immune responses. Therefore, stimulation of innate immunity by live attenuated vaccines such as the OPV could increase resistance to infection by ‘the causal virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome–coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)’. Researchers say that if the results of randomized controlled trial (RCTs) with OPV are positive, OPV may be used to protect the most vulnerable populations.

