Researchers have revealed a truth applicable to all mammals that states: On contrary to accepted knowledge, blood can bring more oxygen to mice brains when they exercise because of the increased respiration packs more oxygen into the haemoglobin. According to Patrick J. Drew, Huck Distinguished Associate Professor of Neural Engineering and Neurosurgery and associate director of the Penn State Neuroscience Institute, Standard thought was that mammalian blood is always completely saturated with oxygen. The researchers reported the study in the Journal of Nature Communications We know that people change breathing patterns when doing cognitive tasks, said Drew. In fact, the