Bat wings usually occur because of the accumulation of excess fat in your arms. Excess fat accumulation can happen with age as our metabolic decreases owing to hormonal changes and lack of exercise and activity. While doing whole body workouts are great for the entire body, you need to target specific problem areas of your body like bat wings by doing exercises for that region. Triceps exercises tone, develop and strengthen muscles in the area. Here are some exercises for the lower triceps area:

Triceps dips: Sit on a bench and put your legs forward. Place your palms on the edge of the bench in such a way that your buttocks hover over the ground and your feet point forward. Bend your elbows and lower your hips towards the floor. Push yourself back and come back to the starting position.

Triceps pushup: Plank by keeping your arms straight. Keep your wrists below your shoulders. As you exhale, lower your body until your chest almost touches the floor. Using your triceps, press your upper body back to the starting position. Squeeze your chest as you do this. Do three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions of this exercise. You could bend your knees and touch them to the floor if you are a beginner or if you get too much pain.

Triceps dumbbell kickback: Stand straight with a dumbbell in each arm and palm facing inwards. Bend forward at your waist, keeping your back straight with a slight bend in your knees so that your upper body is parallel to the floor. Your arms should be perpendicular to the floor and there should be 90 degrees between the forearm and arm. Keeping your upper arms stationary, exhale and use your triceps to lift the dumbbell until your arm is straight. Hold the position for a while and slowly lower the dumbbells.