As the world bids adieu to 2020 in hope for a better future it seems like COVID-19 has a different plan altogether. Unfortunately it seems like the new year will be plagued with a new side effect of coronavirus treatment. That’s right recent reports are suggesting that the outbreak of the new COVID strain can lead to super-gonorrhoea. COVID-19 Induced Super Gonorrhea The World Health of Organization has reported that the overuse of antibiotics to treat the coronavirus has caused transmitted infection to find a new way to thrive according to media reports. Excess use of antibiotics may lead to