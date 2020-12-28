Recent reports have suggested that overuse of antibiotics due to coronavirus has led to a rise in cases of ‘super gonorrhoea.’ Here’s what you need to know.

As the world bids adieu to 2020 in hope for a better future, it seems like COVID-19 has a different plan altogether. Unfortunately, it seems like the new year will be plagued with a new side effect of coronavirus treatment. That's right, recent reports are suggesting that the outbreak of the new COVID strain can lead to super-gonorrhoea.

COVID-19 Induced Super Gonorrhea

The World Health of Organization has reported that the overuse of antibiotics to treat the coronavirus has caused transmitted infection to find a new way to thrive, according to media reports. Excess use of antibiotics may lead to a rise in "super-gonorrhoea" cases and may even become untreatable.

Although antibiotics are great to treat bacterial infections with time, the problematic microbes we fought using antibiotics may start to counter its effects. In the case of gonorrhoea caused by the new strain of the infection, your body may not respond to treatments like azithromycin. According to WHO, "gonorrhea may become even more resistant to the recommended treatments like azithromycin."

If you are worried about this new side effect of coronavirus and how you can counter its effects, then here is everything you need to know about super gonorrhea.

What Is Super Gonorrhea?

Gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacteria called Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Also called gonococcus, it can be transmitted by body fluids in the form of discharge. The organism multiplies well in warm and moist parts of the reproductive tract like the vagina, uterus, cervix, Fallopian tubes, and urethra of both men and women. It is also known to grow in the mouth, throat, eyes and anus.

Super gonorrhoea or super gonorrhea is a more severe strain of gonorrhoea that becomes resistant to antibiotics, usually prescribed to treat the disease. In such cases, Neisseria gonorrhoeae develops a high level of resistance to the antibiotics normally used to treat the infection. WHO has listed it as the second most common bacterial sexually transmitted infection.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, more antibiotics are being used to treat the bacterial infection to treat patients infected with the deadly virus. Several antibiotics used for treating COVID-19 have triggered super gonorrhoea.

Symptoms Of Gonorrhoea

Studies indicate that some people don’t show any symptoms of gonorrhoea, which is why it remains one of the most under-diagnosed STDs. However, the incubation period of the disease is 2-14 days after exposure.

The most common symptom among women is experiencing a burning sensation while passing urine, increased amount of vaginal discharge and vaginal bleeding between periods. The symptoms of gonorrhoea in women are often confused with a urinary tract infection or a vaginal infection. Get a diagnosis done to be sure.

The most common symptom in men includes severe burning sensation while passing urine. Other symptoms include whitish or greenish discharge from the penis. Some men may experience painful and swollen testis.

Apart from the symptoms mentioned, both men and women may also experience symptoms such as anal discharge, itching in the anal mouth, soreness, bleeding or painful bowel movements.