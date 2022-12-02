Ace Cricketer Ricky Ponting Rushed To Hospital After Heart Scare

Former Australian captain suffers a heart scare and was rushed to the hospital

Ricky Ponting, the ex-captain of the Australian national cricket team suffered a health scare due to a heart problem and was rushed to the hospital. This happened when he was doing commentary on the third day of the 1st test match which played between West Indies and Australia in Perth stadium.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports Reuters. (Photo source: Ponting's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/EyKFEzrLsl ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

The Ex-Captain Of Australia Is Currently Stable

The 47-year-old former Australian cricketer, legendary batsman and television commentator informed his colleagues that he was feeling under the weather along with dizzy spells and chest pain after which he went to the hospital as a precautionary measure. According to reports, he did not return to the ground after. While Australia cricket team doctor came to quick rescue and treated him on the spot, they advised him to check in to a hospital. He is currently under observation but according to reports, his condition is stable.

It Is Uncertain Whether He Will Continue As The Commentator

The spokesperson of Channel 7 where Ricky Ponting is also the commentator said via the Daily Telegraph that he will not be covering the rest if today's match coverage and it is also uncertain at the moment whether or not he will return to commentate on Saturdays match or on the other remaining matches.