Every Indian Citizen To Have Digital Health ID Card Under PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: 7 Key Points To Know

Under this mission, which has been named Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM), every Indian citizen will get a 14 digit unique health identification (ID) number. Read the complete story to know why you need this ID card.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which will provide every citizen in India with a Digital health ID card that will contain their health records. Under this mission, which has been named Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM), every Indian citizen will get a 14 digit unique health identification (ID) number. During his press meet after the launch of the mission, PM Modi said the mission marks a new phase in the efforts of the last seven years to strengthen health facilities. He also added that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has the potential to bring revolutionary changes to the country's health facilities.

Tomorrow, 27th September is an important day for India's healthcare sector. At 11 AM, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched. This Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector. https://t.co/MkumY17Ko1 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

Digital Health ID Card: 7 Key Points To Know

At a time when India is battling the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, this health mission comes as a boon to the healthcare infrastructure of the country. Here are 5 key points to know about the mission.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will provide reliable data, leading to better treatment and ensuring savings for patients. Under this mission, every citizen will get a unique 14-digit health identification number, that will contain all their health records. This health ID card will be created using an Aadhar Card or the beneficiary's mobile number which will serve as an identifier to pull relevant health records of the individuals. All these health records of each of the individuals will be digitally protected by the government. This mission will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will act as a framework for technology and product testing that will help organizations, including private players. This mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionising payments

What Are The Benefits of The Digital Health ID Card?

Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity, and other digital initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Under this mission, all the patients in India will be able to securely store and access their medical records, such as their prescriptions, medicinal history, past diseases records, etc. All these medical records will help the patient and the doctors to start the treatment as early as possible to avert any unwanted health-related circumstances. This digital health ID card can be used anywhere in India. This way in case of emergencies, the concerned patient will not have to wait for family members to give the past health records to the doctor. The digital ID card will have it all.